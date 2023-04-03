USS Essex Competes at Challenge of the Galleys

SAN DIEGO (April 3, 2023) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Fritz Cuaton, left, and Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Aurora Hogan, both assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), pose for a photo during a Challenge of the Galleys cake competition to raise awareness for Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) onboard Naval Base San Diego, April 3, 2023. The SAPR team’s priority is to prevent sexual violence and assault, and although awareness and prevention is a constant effort, April is recognized nationally as SAPR awareness month. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

