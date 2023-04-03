SAN DIEGO (March 31, 2023) Chief Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Natalie Hailey, left, and Chief Culinary Specialist Victor Kyeinyame, both assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), cut a cake during a celebration for the Navy’s 130th chief petty officer birthday aboard Essex, March 31, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.02.1680 Date Posted: 04.07.2023 23:23 Photo ID: 7728810 VIRIN: 230330-N-KF697-1067 Resolution: 3396x5094 Size: 1.16 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Essex Celebrates 130th CPO Birthday [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.