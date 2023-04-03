Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex Celebrates 130th CPO Birthday [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Essex Celebrates 130th CPO Birthday

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.1680

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaak Martinez 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    SAN DIEGO (March 31, 2023) Command Master Chief Jason Ortega, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), participates in a celebration for the Navy’s 130th chief petty officer birthday aboard Essex, March 31, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.1680
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 23:22
    Photo ID: 7728809
    VIRIN: 230330-N-KF697-1028
    Resolution: 5002x3335
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex Celebrates 130th CPO Birthday [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

