SAN DIEGO (March 31, 2023) Command Master Chief Jason Ortega, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), participates in a celebration for the Navy’s 130th chief petty officer birthday aboard Essex, March 31, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.1680
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2023 23:22
|Photo ID:
|7728809
|VIRIN:
|230330-N-KF697-1028
|Resolution:
|5002x3335
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Essex Celebrates 130th CPO Birthday [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
