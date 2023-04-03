USS Essex Celebrates 130th CPO Birthday

SAN DIEGO (March 31, 2023) Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Krista Vargas, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), left, speaks during a celebration for the Navy’s 130th chief petty officer birthday as Essex Commanding Officer Capt. Aaron Taylor, right, and Command Master Chief Jason Ortega observe, March 31, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

