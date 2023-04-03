230325-A-VC966-1005

FORT IRWIN, CA. - A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook of the 1st Cavalry Division in Fort Hood, Tx. standing by at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Ca. on March 25th, 2023. Cavalry units undergo a four-day period of live weapons firing while out in the field, testing their maneuvering tactics and combat readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cameron Hershberger)

