    230325-A-VC966-1005 [Image 2 of 2]

    230325-A-VC966-1005

    UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Photo by Spc. Cameron Hershberger 

    451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    FORT IRWIN, CA. - A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook of the 1st Cavalry Division in Fort Hood, Tx. standing by at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Ca. on March 25th, 2023. Cavalry units undergo a four-day period of live weapons firing while out in the field, testing their maneuvering tactics and combat readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cameron Hershberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 23:07
    Photo ID: 7728803
    VIRIN: 230325-A-VC966-1005
    Resolution: 4065x2493
    Size: 0 B
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 230325-A-VC966-1005 [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Cameron Hershberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Training Center (NTC)
    CH 47 Chinook

