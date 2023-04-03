Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    03.25.2023

    Photo by Spc. Cameron Hershberger 

    451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    FORT IRWIN, CA. - U.S. Army M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tanks of the 1st Armored Division in Fort Bliss, Tx. moving across the desert at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Ca. on March 26th, 2023. Tanker units undergo a four-day period of live weapons firing while out in the field, testing their maneuvering tactics and combat readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cameron Hershberger)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2023
    VIRIN: 230326-A-VC966-1006
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 230326-A-VC966-1006 [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Cameron Hershberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    M1 Abrams MBT
    National Training Center (NTC)

