FORT IRWIN, CA. - U.S. Army M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tanks of the 1st Armored Division in Fort Bliss, Tx. moving across the desert at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Ca. on March 26th, 2023. Tanker units undergo a four-day period of live weapons firing while out in the field, testing their maneuvering tactics and combat readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cameron Hershberger)
Date Taken:
|03.25.2023
Date Posted:
|04.07.2023 23:07
Photo ID:
|7728802
VIRIN:
|230326-A-VC966-1006
Resolution:
|3596x2086
Size:
|0 B
Location:
|US
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
This work, 230326-A-VC966-1006 [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Cameron Hershberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
