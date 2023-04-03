230326-A-VC966-1006

FORT IRWIN, CA. - U.S. Army M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tanks of the 1st Armored Division in Fort Bliss, Tx. moving across the desert at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Ca. on March 26th, 2023. Tanker units undergo a four-day period of live weapons firing while out in the field, testing their maneuvering tactics and combat readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cameron Hershberger)

