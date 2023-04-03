Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    03.25.2023

    Photo by Spc. Cameron Hershberger 

    451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    FORT IRWIN, CA. - U.S. Army soldiers of the 1st Armored Division in Fort Bliss, Tx. training in the field at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Ca. on March 26th, 2023. Soldiers are sent here to train for a month, testing their maneuverability and deployment readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cameron Hershberger)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 23:00
    VIRIN: 230326-A-VC966-1003
    Location: US
    National Training Center (NTC)
    Training & Combat Readiness

