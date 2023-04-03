FORT IRWIN, CA. - U.S. Army soldiers of the 423rd Transportation Company in Colorado Springs, Co. pose for a photo at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Ca. on March 28nd, 2023. Soldiers are sent here for a month to train in the field, testing their deployment readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cameron Hershberger)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2023 23:00
|Photo ID:
|7728796
|VIRIN:
|230328-A-VC966-1002
|Resolution:
|4240x2586
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
