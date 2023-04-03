230328-A-VC966-1002

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    03.27.2023

    Photo by Spc. Cameron Hershberger 

    451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    FORT IRWIN, CA. - U.S. Army soldiers of the 423rd Transportation Company in Colorado Springs, Co. pose for a photo at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Ca. on March 28nd, 2023. Soldiers are sent here for a month to train in the field, testing their deployment readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cameron Hershberger)

