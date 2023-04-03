Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex Conducts Damage Control Drill [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Essex Conducts Damage Control Drill

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    Photo by Seaman Richard Anglin 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    SAN DIEGO (March 30, 2023) Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) participate in a damage control drill aboard Essex, March 30, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Richard E. Anglin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex Conducts Damage Control Drill [Image 4 of 4], by SN Richard Anglin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

