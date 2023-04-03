USS Essex Conducts Damage Control Drill

SAN DIEGO (March 30, 2023) Damage Controlman Fireman Faren Brownglenn, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), assists another Sailor during a damage control drill aboard Essex, March 30, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Richard E. Anglin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.02.1680 Date Posted: 04.07.2023 22:57 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US