USS Essex In-Port Operations

SAN DIEGO (March 30, 2023) Seaman Juelisa Bush, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), participates in a damage control drill aboard Essex, March 30, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Richard E. Anglin)
