The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform their demonstration at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida, March 31 - April 2, 2023. The Thunderbirds headlined the Wings Over Homestead Air Show with the mission to recruit, retain, and inspire American communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)

