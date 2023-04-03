Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds headline Homestead Air & Space Show [Image 51 of 61]

    Thunderbirds headline Homestead Air &amp; Space Show

    HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.02.1680

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform their demonstration at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida, March 31 - April 2, 2023. The Thunderbirds headlined the Wings Over Homestead Air Show with the mission to recruit, retain, and inspire American communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)

    Date Taken: 09.02.1680
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 20:39
    Location: HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FL, US 
    This work, Thunderbirds headline Homestead Air & Space Show [Image 61 of 61], by SSgt Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Thunderbirds
    Miami
    Homestead
    Air Force
    USAFADS

