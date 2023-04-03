Officers and chief petty officers assigned to the NMOTC headquarters staff execute the command "uncover" during a dress whites uniform inspection, Apr. 07. Navy Medicine Operational Training Command (NMOTC) is comprised of six nationwide detachments that offer specialized medical training in the fields of

aviation, aviation survival, surface and undersea warfare, expeditionary and special operations medicine. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Russell Lindsey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2023 Date Posted: 04.07.2023 18:54 Photo ID: 7728624 VIRIN: 230407-N-BC658-2106 Resolution: 5527x3685 Size: 6.36 MB Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMOTC conducts dress white uniform inspection [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Russell Lindsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.