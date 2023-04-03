Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMOTC conducts dress white uniform inspection [Image 4 of 10]

    NMOTC conducts dress white uniform inspection

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Russell Lindsey 

    Navy Medicine Operational Training Command

    Captain Tracy Issac, executive officer Navy Medicine Operational Training Command (NMOTC), coordinates and directs the dress whites uniform inspection, Apr. 07. Navy Medicine Operational Training Command (NMOTC) is comprised of six nationwide detachments that offer specialized medical training in the fields of
    aviation, aviation survival, surface and undersea warfare, expeditionary and special operations medicine. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Russell Lindsey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 18:54
    Photo ID: 7728619
    VIRIN: 230407-N-BC658-2054
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 7.07 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMOTC conducts dress white uniform inspection [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Russell Lindsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMOTC conducts dress white uniform inspection
    NMOTC conducts dress white uniform inspection
    NMOTC conducts dress white uniform inspection
    NMOTC conducts dress white uniform inspection
    NMOTC conducts dress white uniform inspection
    NMOTC conducts dress white uniform inspection
    NMOTC conducts dress white uniform inspection
    NMOTC conducts dress white uniform inspection
    NMOTC conducts dress white uniform inspection
    NMOTC conducts dress white uniform inspection

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    inspection
    Pensacola
    Navy Medicine
    NMOTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT