USACE’s Albuquerque District hosts business opportunities open house

Representatives from regional large and small businesses speak with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Albuquerque District personnel about USACE projects during a Business Opportunities Open House at the Albuquerque Convention Center, March 30, 2023.
|03.30.2023
|04.07.2023 18:54
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
