REPTX Distance Support

Navy Machinist’s Mate Chief Petty Officer Alasthair “Al” Lyne (left) learns how to use an augmented reality headset from Stephen Wall, solutions consultant with Boston-based PTC Inc., during Repair Technology Exercise Distance Support at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD)’s Underway Replenishment Test Site on March 23. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)

Date Taken: 03.23.2023 Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US