REPTX Distance Support 2023

Omar Ramos, project manager of the Repair Technology Exercise (REPTX) Distance Support event with Naval Sea Systems Command’s Naval Expeditionary Sustainment and Repair team, tests an augmented reality headset within a mobile radio network inside the engine room of the offshore supply ship MV Ocean Valor at the REPTX Distance Support event at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) on March 23. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)

Date Taken: 03.23.2023 Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US