    REPTX Distance Support

    REPTX Distance Support

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Photo by Dana Rene White 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    Omar Ramos (center), project manager of the Repair Technology Exercise Distance Support event with Naval Sea Systems Command’s Naval Expeditionary Sustainment and Repair team, tests an augmented reality headset and a mobile radio (clipped to his pants) with the help of Nathan Klatt, CEO of Pleasanton, California-based Klatt Works Inc., inside the engine room of the offshore supply ship MV Ocean Valor. They tested the stability of the connection over the mobile radio network between various locations at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) during the Repair Technology Exercise Distance Support event on March 23. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)

