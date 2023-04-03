Omar Ramos (center), project manager of the Repair Technology Exercise Distance Support event with Naval Sea Systems Command’s Naval Expeditionary Sustainment and Repair team, tests an augmented reality headset and a mobile radio (clipped to his pants) with the help of Nathan Klatt, CEO of Pleasanton, California-based Klatt Works Inc., inside the engine room of the offshore supply ship MV Ocean Valor. They tested the stability of the connection over the mobile radio network between various locations at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) during the Repair Technology Exercise Distance Support event on March 23. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2023 Date Posted: 04.07.2023 15:59 Photo ID: 7728230 VIRIN: 230323-N-HH412-310 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 2.23 MB Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, REPTX Distance Support, by Dana Rene White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.