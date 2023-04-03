REPTX Distance Support

Bryan Nguyen (left), engineer with the Underway Replenishment (UNREP) division, helps Joseph Roskowski, research and development project manager from Richmond, Virginia-based TurnAround Factor Inc., receive images on a laptop from Matthew Roy, also a TurnAround manager (pictured on the laptop), who wore an augmented reality headset in a location on the UNREP Test Site to analyze remote technical assistance tools at the Repair Technology Exercise Distance Support event on March 22. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)

Date Taken: 03.22.2023 Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US