REPTX Distance Support

Bryan Nguyen (left), engineer with the Underway Replenishment (UNREP) division, helps Joseph Roskowski, research and development project manager from Richmond, Virginia-based TurnAround Factor Inc., receive images on a laptop from Matthew Roy, also a TurnAround manager (pictured on the laptop), who wore an augmented reality headset in a location on the UNREP Test Site to analyze remote technical assistance tools at the Repair Technology Exercise Distance Support event on March 22. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2023 15:59
|Photo ID:
|7728224
|VIRIN:
|230322-N-HH412-019
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|942.19 KB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CA, US
