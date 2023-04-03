Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    REPTX Distance Support

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2023

    Photo by Dana Rene White 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    From left: Navy Machinist’s Mate Chief Petty Officer Alasthair “Al” Lyne uses a smartphone camera during a test of a remote technical assistance tool with Albert Castro, engineer with the Underway Replenishment (UNREP) division, as they evaluate the results with guidance provided by Jose Vazquez, technology adviser with Waltham, Massachusetts-based Boston Engineering Corp., at the Repair Technology Exercise Distance Support event held at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) on March 22. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)

    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 15:50
    This work, REPTX Distance Support, by Dana Rene White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    UNREP
    Navy
    NAVSEA
    Augmented Reality
    NSWC PHD
    REPTX

