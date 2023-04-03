REPTX Distance Support

From left: Navy Machinist’s Mate Chief Petty Officer Alasthair “Al” Lyne uses a smartphone camera during a test of a remote technical assistance tool with Albert Castro, engineer with the Underway Replenishment (UNREP) division, as they evaluate the results with guidance provided by Jose Vazquez, technology adviser with Waltham, Massachusetts-based Boston Engineering Corp., at the Repair Technology Exercise Distance Support event held at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) on March 22. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)

Date Taken: 03.22.2023
Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US