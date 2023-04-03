REPTX Distance Support

Navy Machinist’s Mate Chief Petty Officer Alasthair “Al” Lyne (center) tests an augmented reality (AR) headset with Edgar Juarez (far right), mechanical engineer with the Underway Replenishment (UNREP) division, at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD)’s UNREP Test Site on March 22 as part of several scenarios executed to test remote technical assistance tools at Repair Technology Exercise Distance Support. By using the headset, a Sailor can receive instructions via an AR system on how to fix and maintain equipment. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)

Date Taken: 03.22.2023
Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US