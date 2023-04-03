Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    REPTX Distance Support

    REPTX Distance Support

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2023

    Photo by Dana Rene White 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    Navy Machinist’s Mate Chief Petty Officer Alasthair “Al” Lyne (center) tests an augmented reality (AR) headset with Edgar Juarez (far right), mechanical engineer with the Underway Replenishment (UNREP) division, at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD)’s UNREP Test Site on March 22 as part of several scenarios executed to test remote technical assistance tools at Repair Technology Exercise Distance Support. By using the headset, a Sailor can receive instructions via an AR system on how to fix and maintain equipment. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 15:50
    Photo ID: 7728222
    VIRIN: 230322-N-HH412-680
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, REPTX Distance Support, by Dana Rene White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UNREP
    Augmented Reality
    NSWC PHD
    2023
    REPTX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT