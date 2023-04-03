Little Rock, AR – Restoration began in the neighborhood of Breckenridge, as FEMA personnel walk door-to-door to perform DSA registrations. Also contains b-roll video of Wynne HS demolition following the storms.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2023 15:51
|Photo ID:
|7728215
|VIRIN:
|230406-D-DR336-018
|Resolution:
|8000x6000
|Size:
|19.69 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arkansas Tornadoes: Storm Damage Recovery and DSA Registrations [Image 5 of 5], by Daniel Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT