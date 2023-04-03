REPTX Distance Support

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2023

    Photo by Dana Rene White 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    Daniel McPeters (left), senior software engineer with Waltham, Massachusetts-based Boston Engineering Corp., helps Edgar Juarez, mechanical engineer with the Underway Replenishment division, on how to use an augmented reality headset and smartphone applications designed to assist with underway ship repairs and maintenance efforts at Repair Technology Exercise Distance Support at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) on March 22. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)

    TAGS

    UNREP
    Augmented Reality
    NSWC PHD
    2023
    REPTX

