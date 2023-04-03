Daniel McPeters (left), senior software engineer with Waltham, Massachusetts-based Boston Engineering Corp., helps Edgar Juarez, mechanical engineer with the Underway Replenishment division, on how to use an augmented reality headset and smartphone applications designed to assist with underway ship repairs and maintenance efforts at Repair Technology Exercise Distance Support at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) on March 22. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2023 Date Posted: 04.07.2023 15:50 Photo ID: 7728214 VIRIN: 230322-N-HH412-526 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 880.31 KB Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, REPTX Distance Support, by Dana Rene White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.