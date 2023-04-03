Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arkansas Tornadoes: Storm Damage Recovery and DSA Registrations [Image 4 of 5]

    Arkansas Tornadoes: Storm Damage Recovery and DSA Registrations

    LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Photo by Daniel Rojas 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Little Rock, AR – Restoration began in the neighborhood of Breckenridge, as FEMA personnel walk door-to-door to perform DSA registrations. Also contains b-roll video of Wynne HS demolition following the storms.

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 15:51
    Photo ID: 7728213
    VIRIN: 230406-D-DR336-986
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 8.98 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    FEMA
    Arkansas
    Severe Storms
    Tornadoes Recovery

