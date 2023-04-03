Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Sea Systems Command’s Chief Technology Office (NAVSEA 05T) led the Repair Technology Exercise (REPTX) Distance Support

    Naval Sea Systems Command’s Chief Technology Office (NAVSEA 05T) led the Repair Technology Exercise (REPTX) Distance Support

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2023

    Photo by Dana Rene White 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    Navy Machinist’s Mate Chief Petty Officer Alasthair “Al” Lyne (left) receives instruction from Jose Vazquez, technology adviser with Waltham, Massachusetts-based Boston Engineering Corp., on how to use technology designed to help the Underway Replenishment division’s workforce perform repairs and maintenance at the Repair Technology Exercise Distance Support event at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) on March 22. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 15:50
    Photo ID: 7728203
    VIRIN: 230322-N-HH412-253
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Sea Systems Command’s Chief Technology Office (NAVSEA 05T) led the Repair Technology Exercise (REPTX) Distance Support, by Dana Rene White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UNREP
    NAVSEA
    Augmented Reality
    NSWC PHD
    Distance Support
    REPTX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT