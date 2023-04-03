Naval Sea Systems Command’s Chief Technology Office (NAVSEA 05T) led the Repair Technology Exercise (REPTX) Distance Support

Navy Machinist’s Mate Chief Petty Officer Alasthair “Al” Lyne (left) receives instruction from Jose Vazquez, technology adviser with Waltham, Massachusetts-based Boston Engineering Corp., on how to use technology designed to help the Underway Replenishment division’s workforce perform repairs and maintenance at the Repair Technology Exercise Distance Support event at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) on March 22. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)

