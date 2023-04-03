Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Sea Systems Command’s Chief Technology Office (NAVSEA 05T) led the Repair Technology Exercise (REPTX) Distance Support

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2023

    Photo by Dana Rene White 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    Filip Cuckov, director of the Expeditionary Cyber and Unmanned Aerial Systems Lab at Boston-based Northeastern University, pilots an unmanned aerial vehicle inside the drone cage at Fathomwerx Lab at the Port of Hueneme on March 21 as part of the Repair Technology Exercise Distance Support event hosted by Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD). (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)

    Naval Sea Systems Command’s Chief Technology Office (NAVSEA 05T)
    Repair Technology Exercise (REPTX) Distance Support

