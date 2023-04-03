445th Airlift Wing Airmen participate in total-force trauma care training

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Joseph Valenzuela, right, 445th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron medical technician, directs U.S. Air Force critical care air transport teams (CCATTs) back to the aircraft to offload mannequin patients at the Cincinnati Municipal Airport, April 6, 2023. The CCATTs trained with the 445th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron on trauma and critical care aboard an aircraft as part of the Center for the Sustainment of Trauma and Readiness Skills (C-STARS) program at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. A U.S. Air Force C-130J Hercules aircraft with the Air National Guard’s 123rd Airlift Wing out of Louisville, Kentucky, provided the backdrop for training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master. Sgt. Patrick O’Reilly)

