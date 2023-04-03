Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    445th Airlift Wing Airmen participate in total-force trauma care training [Image 11 of 13]

    445th Airlift Wing Airmen participate in total-force trauma care training

    CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Patrick O'Reilly 

    445th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Joseph Valenzuela, right, 445th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron medical technician, directs U.S. Air Force critical care air transport teams (CCATTs) back to the aircraft to offload mannequin patients at the Cincinnati Municipal Airport, April 6, 2023. The CCATTs trained with the 445th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron on trauma and critical care aboard an aircraft as part of the Center for the Sustainment of Trauma and Readiness Skills (C-STARS) program at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. A U.S. Air Force C-130J Hercules aircraft with the Air National Guard’s 123rd Airlift Wing out of Louisville, Kentucky, provided the backdrop for training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master. Sgt. Patrick O’Reilly)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 15:36
    Photo ID: 7728184
    VIRIN: 230406-F-BT522-0378
    Resolution: 6792x3712
    Size: 3.69 MB
    Location: CINCINNATI, OH, US 
    This work, 445th Airlift Wing Airmen participate in total-force trauma care training [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Patrick O'Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    445th Airlift Wing Airmen participate in total-force trauma care training

    Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    Air Force Reserve Command
    445th Airlift Wing
    Center for the Sustainment of Trauma and Readiness Skills
    critical care air transport teams

