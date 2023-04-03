Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSGL Beach Restoration [Image 3 of 4]

    NSGL Beach Restoration

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Montemarano 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (April 6, 2023) Sailors stationed at Naval Station Great Lakes and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) employees pose for a group photo after an Earth Day event where they planted native beach grass at Nunn Beach. Opened in 1911, NSGL is the Navy’s largest training installation and the home of the Navy’s only Boot Camp. Located on over 1600 acres overlooking Lake Michigan, the installation includes 1,153 buildings with 39 on the National Register of Historic Places. NSGL supports over 50 tenant commands and elements as well as over 20,000 Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, and DoD civilians who live and work on the installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph E. Montemarano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 14:22
    Photo ID: 7727987
    VIRIN: 230406-N-WX604-1021
    Resolution: 7506x3208
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    This work, NSGL Beach Restoration [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Joseph Montemarano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

