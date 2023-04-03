GREAT LAKES, Ill. (April 6, 2023) Sailors stationed at Naval Station Great Lakes participate in an Earth Day event by planting native beach grass at Nunn Beach. Opened in 1911, NSGL is the Navy’s largest training installation and the home of the Navy’s only Boot Camp. Located on over 1600 acres overlooking Lake Michigan, the installation includes 1,153 buildings with 39 on the National Register of Historic Places. NSGL supports over 50 tenant commands and elements as well as over 20,000 Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, and DoD civilians who live and work on the installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph E. Montemarano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2023 Date Posted: 04.07.2023 14:22 Photo ID: 7727985 VIRIN: 230406-N-WX604-1003 Resolution: 5210x8256 Size: 1.8 MB Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSGL Beach Restoration [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Joseph Montemarano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.