U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to Fairchild Air Force Base, performs a no-contact aerial refueling demonstration with an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during the Sun ’n’ Fun airshow March 29, 2023, in Lakeland, Florida. The KC-135 provided a non-contact aerial refueling demonstration during the Sun ‘n’ Fun airshow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2023 12:48
|Photo ID:
|7727717
|VIRIN:
|230329-F-TG928-1096
|Resolution:
|4275x2844
|Size:
|553.27 KB
|Location:
|LAKELAND, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Fairchild Visits Sun ’n’ Fun 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT