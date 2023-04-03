U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II flies alongside a P-51 Mustang during the Sun ’n’ Fun airshow March 28, 2023, in Lakeland, Florida. The F-35A Lightning II is a stealth-capable, multi-role attack fighter designed to penetrate the most hostile areas of the world without the threat of detection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2023 12:48
|Photo ID:
|7727716
|VIRIN:
|230328-F-TG928-1501
|Resolution:
|2711x1804
|Size:
|209.39 KB
|Location:
|LAKELAND, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Fairchild Visits Sun 'n' Fun 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS
