    Team Fairchild Visits Sun ’n’ Fun 2023 [Image 4 of 6]

    Team Fairchild Visits Sun ’n’ Fun 2023

    LAKELAND, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II demonstrates its aerial capabilities at the Sun ’n’ Fun airshow March 28, 2023, in Lakeland, Florida. The F-35A Lightning II is a stealth-capable, multi-role attack fighter designed to penetrate the most hostile areas of the world without the threat of detection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

