U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II flies alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker en route to the Sun ’n’ Fun airshow March 27, 2023, in Lakeland, Florida. A KC-135 Stratotanker from Fairchild Air Force Base provided aerial refueling to the F-35 Lightning II aircraft to make it possible for the jets to participate in the airshow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2023 12:47
|Photo ID:
|7727714
|VIRIN:
|230327-F-TG928-1072
|Resolution:
|5828x3878
|Size:
|951.77 KB
|Location:
|LAKELAND, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Fairchild Visits Sun ’n’ Fun 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
