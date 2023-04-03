U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II flies alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker en route to the Sun ’n’ Fun airshow March 27, 2023, in Lakeland, Florida. A KC-135 Stratotanker from Fairchild Air Force Base provided aerial refueling to the F-35 Lightning II aircraft to make it possible for the jets to participate in the airshow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2023 Date Posted: 04.07.2023 12:47 Photo ID: 7727714 VIRIN: 230327-F-TG928-1072 Resolution: 5828x3878 Size: 951.77 KB Location: LAKELAND, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Fairchild Visits Sun ’n’ Fun 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.