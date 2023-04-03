Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Fairchild Visits Sun 'n' Fun 2023

    Team Fairchild Visits Sun ’n’ Fun 2023

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Carson Fugal and Capt. Daniel Bowen, pilots assigned to the 97th Air Refueling Squadron, prepare to land a KC-135 Stratotanker at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 26, 2023. The KC-135 was tasked with providing aerial refueling for the F-35 Lightning II aircraft traveling to the Sun ’n’ Fun airshow as well as providing a non-contact aerial refueling demonstration during the airshow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2023
    Airshow
    F-35
    KC-135
    Fairchild

