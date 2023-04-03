Team Fairchild Visits Sun ’n’ Fun 2023

U.S. Air Force Capt. Carson Fugal and Capt. Daniel Bowen, pilots assigned to the 97th Air Refueling Squadron, prepare to land a KC-135 Stratotanker at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 26, 2023. The KC-135 was tasked with providing aerial refueling for the F-35 Lightning II aircraft traveling to the Sun ’n’ Fun airshow as well as providing a non-contact aerial refueling demonstration during the airshow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)
