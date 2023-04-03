Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Fairchild Visits Sun ’n’ Fun 2023 [Image 1 of 6]

    Team Fairchild Visits Sun ’n’ Fun 2023

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II prepares to receive aerial refueling from a KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to Fairchild Air Force Base, after departing from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 27, 2023. The F-35 Lightning II aircraft was traveling to the Sun ’n’ Fun airshow in Lakeland, Florida. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    This work, Team Fairchild Visits Sun ’n’ Fun 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airshow
    F-35
    KC-135
    Fairchild

