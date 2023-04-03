Team Fairchild Visits Sun ’n’ Fun 2023

A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II prepares to receive aerial refueling from a KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to Fairchild Air Force Base, after departing from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 27, 2023. The F-35 Lightning II aircraft was traveling to the Sun ’n’ Fun airshow in Lakeland, Florida. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

