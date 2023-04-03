Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oscar Company Table 1 [Image 8 of 11]

    Oscar Company Table 1

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Mary Jenni 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, conduct Table 1, on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 5, 2023. During Table 1, Recruits practice the fundamentals of marksmanship and weapons safety. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Mary Jenni)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oscar Company Table 1 [Image 11 of 11], by PFC Mary Jenni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

