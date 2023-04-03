Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV Greets SEMAR at Joint Base Andrews Air Field [Image 2 of 4]

    SECNAV Greets SEMAR at Joint Base Andrews Air Field

    UNITED STATES

    10.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class T. Logan Keown 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    U.S. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro greets the Mexican Secretary of the Navy Adm. José Rafael Ojeda Durán at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland Oct. 25, 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class T. Logan Keown)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 10:58
    Photo ID: 7727518
    VIRIN: 221025-N-SR275-1072
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.31 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    MEXICAN NAVY
    SEMAR
    SECNAV78
    SECNAV DEL TORO
    MEXICO SECRETARY OF THE NAVY
    JOSE RAFAEL OJEDA DURAN

