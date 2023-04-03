Oscar Company Table 1

Recruits with Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, conduct Table 1 on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Apr. 5, 2023.
The Rifle Table 1 Course of Fire allows recruits to learn and apply the fundamentals of basic marksmanship.
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Landon Lingle)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2023 11:05
|Photo ID:
|7727516
|VIRIN:
|230405-M-RT718-877
|Resolution:
|4704x3100
|Size:
|8.31 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
