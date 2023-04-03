Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oscar Company Table 1 [Image 9 of 9]

    Oscar Company Table 1

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Landon Lingle 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, conduct Table 1 on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Apr. 5, 2023.

    The Rifle Table 1 Course of Fire allows recruits to learn and apply the fundamentals of basic marksmanship.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Landon Lingle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 11:05
    Photo ID: 7727516
    VIRIN: 230405-M-RT718-877
    Resolution: 4704x3100
    Size: 8.31 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oscar Company Table 1 [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Landon Lingle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Oscar Company Table 1
    Oscar Company Table 1
    Oscar Company Table 1
    Oscar Company Table 1
    Oscar Company Table 1
    Oscar Company Table 1
    Oscar Company Table 1
    Oscar Company Table 1
    Oscar Company Table 1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    M16
    Boot camp
    Military
    Drill Instructor
    PI
    MCRDPI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT