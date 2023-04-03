Oscar Company Table 1

Recruits with Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, conduct Table 1 on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Apr. 5, 2023.



The Rifle Table 1 Course of Fire allows recruits to learn and apply the fundamentals of basic marksmanship.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Landon Lingle)

