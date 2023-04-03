Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pentagon Hosts U.S. Navy Birthday Celebration [Image 14 of 15]

    Pentagon Hosts U.S. Navy Birthday Celebration

    UNITED STATES

    10.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class T. Logan Keown 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday greets Sailors assigned to U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard following the Pentagon’s celebration of the 247th Navy Birthday in Washington, D.C., Oct. 12, 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class T. Logan Keown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 10:54
    Photo ID: 7727514
    VIRIN: 221012-N-SR275-1244
    Resolution: 6333x4524
    Size: 3.44 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pentagon Hosts U.S. Navy Birthday Celebration [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 T. Logan Keown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PENTAGON
    US NAVY BIRTHDAY
    CNO GILDAY
    SECNAV78
    SECNAV DEL TORO
    MCPON HONEA

