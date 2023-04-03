230405-N-IX644-1051 IONIAN SEA (April 5, 2023) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Alex Vuong, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), loads cargo onto a crane, April 5, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sasha Ambrose)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2023 Date Posted: 04.07.2023 05:14 Photo ID: 7727224 VIRIN: 230405-N-IX644-1051 Resolution: 6272x4480 Size: 675.13 KB Location: IONIAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 6 of 6], by SN Sasha Ambrose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.