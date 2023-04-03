USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations

230405-N-OX847-1164 IONIAN SEA (April 5, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), don 3M respirators during a respirator fit test, April 5, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Spaulding)

