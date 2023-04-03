Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Interservice tactical air control training [Image 11 of 11]

    Interservice tactical air control training

    UDAIRI RANGE, KUWAIT

    04.04.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Marine Task Force 51/5 Joint Tactical Air Controller, radios to an AH-64 Apache Helicopter during training at Udairi Range, Kuwait, April 4, 2023. During the training, Air Force Tactical Air Control Parties and Marine JTACs coordinated dry fire onto targets with Army AH-64 Apaches. This joint training between the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marines, and U.S. Army, improves coordination between air and ground assets, bringing fire onto targets faster and with higher accuracy during high stress situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 01:54
    Photo ID: 7727138
    VIRIN: 230404-F-IL807-0133
    Resolution: 3198x3584
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: UDAIRI RANGE, KW 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interservice tactical air control training [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Interservice tactical air control training
    Interservice tactical air control training
    Interservice tactical air control training
    Interservice tactical air control training
    Interservice tactical air control training
    Interservice tactical air control training
    Interservice tactical air control training
    Interservice tactical air control training
    Interservice tactical air control training
    Interservice tactical air control training
    Interservice tactical air control training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTAC
    TACP
    AH-64
    Apache
    Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT