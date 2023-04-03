Interservice tactical air control training

U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party, U.S. Marine Joint Tactical Air Controllers, and U.S. Army master gunners, discuss how to call in fire from a helicopter during training at Udairi Range, Kuwait, April 4, 2023. During the training, Air Force TACPs and Marine JTACs coordinated dry fire onto targets with Army AH-64 Apaches. This joint training between the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marines, and U.S. Army, improves coordination between air and ground assets, bringing fire onto targets faster and with higher accuracy during high stress situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)

