Interservice tactical air control training

A U.S. Marine Task Force 51/5 Joint Tactical Air Controller, and U.S. Army Task Force Aviation master gunner, radios to an AH-64 Apache Helicopter during training at Udairi Range, Kuwait, April 4, 2023. During the training, Air Force Tactical Air Control Parties and Marine JTACs coordinated dry fire onto targets with Army AH-64 Apaches. This joint training between the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marines, and U.S. Army, improves coordination between air and ground assets, bringing fire onto targets faster and with higher accuracy during high stress situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)

