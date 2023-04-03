Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) Conducts Fresh Water Washdown Evolution [Image 2 of 2]

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.05.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    230405-N-NO250-0001 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 5, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) sweep water off the deck following a fresh water washdown evolution. Lawrence is currently underway participating in Group Sail, an exercise which demonstrates Career Strike Group ONE's ability to rapidly aggregate the strike group units and provides an opportunity to conduct progress training to enhance levels of excellence, increase lethality and tactical proficiency of U.S. Navy units operating in the 3rd Fleet area of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Amy Lee)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 00:28
    Photo ID: 7727074
    VIRIN: 230405-N-NO250-0001
    Resolution: 2144x1424
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) Conducts Fresh Water Washdown Evolution [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Group Sail
    USS William P. Lawrence
    washdown

