USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) Conducts Fresh Water Washdown Evolution

230405-N-NO250-0001 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 5, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) sweep water off the deck following a fresh water washdown evolution. Lawrence is currently underway participating in Group Sail, an exercise which demonstrates Career Strike Group ONE's ability to rapidly aggregate the strike group units and provides an opportunity to conduct progress training to enhance levels of excellence, increase lethality and tactical proficiency of U.S. Navy units operating in the 3rd Fleet area of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Amy Lee)

