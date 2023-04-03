USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) Conducts Small Arms Shoot

230405-N-NO250-0005 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 4, 2023) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Jonathan Frodyma coordinates a small arms shoot aboard USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110). Lawrence is currently underway participating in Group Sail, an exercise which demonstrates Career Strike Group ONE's ability to rapidly aggregate the strike group units and provides an opportunity to conduct progress training to enhance levels of excellence, increase lethality and tactical proficiency of U.S. Navy units operating in the 3rd Fleet area of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Aimee Legaspi)

Date Taken: 04.05.2023 Date Posted: 04.07.2023