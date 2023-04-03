Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Blaz Marines Attend Easter Egg Dyeing Event. [Image 1 of 5]

    Camp Blaz Marines Attend Easter Egg Dyeing Event.

    DEDEDO, GUAM

    04.07.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Diann Rosenfeld, communication strategy and operations officer for Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz, assists in dyeing eggs for the Dededo Mayor's Office Easter event, April 7, 2023. Marines with MCB Camp Blaz volunteer to help Guam’s community for various events including holidays, community events, and environmental cleanups. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)

    Guam
    Community
    Marines
    Easter
    MCB Camp Blaz

