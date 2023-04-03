Camp Blaz Marines Attend Easter Egg Dyeing Event.

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Diann Rosenfeld, communication strategy and operations officer for Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz, assists in dyeing eggs for the Dededo Mayor's Office Easter event, April 7, 2023. Marines with MCB Camp Blaz volunteer to help Guam’s community for various events including holidays, community events, and environmental cleanups. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)
