SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 6, 2023) – Ensign Benjamin Frazier III, from Philadelphia, looks thorough a telescopic alidade on the bridge wing aboard the Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) during an underway replenishment with the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) while operating in the South China Sea, April 6. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC)/Task Force 73 logistically resupplies deployed units in the Indo-Pacific along with regional Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2023 Date Posted: 04.06.2023 22:09 Photo ID: 7726969 VIRIN: 230406-N-UA460-0025 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1001.92 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.