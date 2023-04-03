Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) [Image 5 of 7]

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 3, 2023) – Seaman Kenneth Bennett, from Phoenix, signals to the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) from aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) during an underway replenishment while operating in the South China Sea, April 3. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC)/Task Force 73 logistically resupplies deployed units in the Indo-Pacific along with regional Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 21:28
    Photo ID: 7726958
    VIRIN: 230403-N-UA460-0881
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 922.6 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    RAS
    DESRON 15
    Tippecanoe
    Milius
    CTF 71

